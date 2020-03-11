Wolf Pack won't allow fans at Spring events in wake of Coronovirus

The University of Nevada athletics department has released the following statement jointly with the UNLV athletics department:

“In alignment with the NCAA’s decision on its upcoming championship events, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the University of Nevada, Reno, will conduct its upcoming spring season athletic competitions with only game essential staff in attendance. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the top priority. The institutions will continue to evaluate and assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with local health officials, the Mountain West Conference and campus colleagues and continue to follow federal, state and NSHE guidelines and best practices.”

--

On the Nevada campus, all scheduled baseball and softball games as well tennis matches will be conducted only with essential staff, family members of student-athletes and coaches, and accredited media allowed in attendance. Games will still be broadcast with scheduled radio and Mountain West Network coverage.

Related athletic events and competitions, including the Silver and Blue Spring Game and Grit Run, spring soccer/volleyball camps and games, and cheer clinics scheduled through the end of April have also been canceled. Practices on the University campus are closed to the public.

Nevada’s ticket office account representatives will be in contact with ticketholders to discuss refund options.

