Wolf Pack still looking for first win of season after 6-5 loss to Cal Baptist

Despite scoring a season-high five runs, Nevada (0-10) fell 6-5 in a close contest to California Baptist (6-5) on Thursday afternoon. The Wolf Pack will look to even the series tomorrow against the Lancers at 3 p.m.

Marco Valenzuela blasted a two-run bomb in the second inning to give Nevada a 2-0 lead early on, but some timely hitting by the Lancers evened the score the very next inning. It was Valenzuela’s second homer of the year, trailing Dillan Shrum by one for the team-high.

Owen Sharts tossed 4.2 innings, allowing three earned runs with five strikeouts, but unfortunately suffered the loss. After Nicholas Wilson pitched the next 1.1 frames, Tanner Cunha and Jake Fenn combined for three shutout frames allowing only one hit combined and striking out four.

After taking a 6-2 lead in the sixth, Nevada responded in the seventh as Joshua Zamora tallied his first RBI of the year by lacing a double into left field which scored freshman Griff Fenn. Fenn recorded his first-career hit with the Wolf Pack in the inning, slapping a single to get aboard.

Otis Statum Jr. smacked his biggest hit of the year in the eighth, doubling off the wall to score Wyatt Tilley who lead the team with two hits. Freshman Brady Hormel later came to the plate and knocked Statum in with a groundout to make the score 6-5.

Unfortunately, the Nevada offense went cold in the ninth and couldn’t get a runner on base as the game ended in favor of CBU. Tomorrow’s contest will be broadcast live on the radio, with TJ Sarbacker on the call on 94.1 FM and the TuneIn app.