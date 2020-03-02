Wolf Pack has four players honored by conference's media

Four members of the University of Nevada men’s basketball team were honored by the Mountain West media for their play this season. Junior guard Jalen Harris was named the first team, senior guard Nisré Zouzoua was selected as the Sixth Man of the Year, senior guard Jazz Johnson earned third team honors and senior guard Lindsey Drew was an honorable mention selection.

The four guards helped the Wolf Pack finish in a tie for second in the Mountain West standings at 12-6 and post an overall regular season record of 19-11. Nevada enters the MW Championship as the third seed and plays the winner of Wednesday’s Colorado State/ Wyoming game on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

In MW play Harris led the conference scoring 25.3 points per game, was 15th in rebounding at 5.9 per outing, fourth in field goal percentage (49.2%), seventh in assists (3.8 apg), sixth in free throw percentage (81.1%), 10th in steals (1.3 spg), third in 3-point percentage (41.4%), second in 3s made per game (2.9 3pg), eighth in assists/turnover ratio (1.39 a/t r) and seventh in minutes per game (34.7 mpg).

In the home win over Air Force his career-high 38 points was the high by a player in the MW this season. He scored in double figures in all 18 conference games, scored 30 or more points in six contests including a stretch of four in a row, had 15 games of 20 or more points and averaged 26.7 points in nine MW road games.

Harris’ 456 points in MW play is the second most in a season in conference history and tops for a junior. His 25.3 points per game in MW action is the third best average in MW history and the top mark for a junior. He set the MW games record with 163 made field goals and his 331 attempts is second most. Both numbers are records for a junior.

The Dallas native was second in the MW Player of the Year and MW Newcomer of the Year voting by the conference media.

Zouzoua averaged 10.1 points in MW play scoring in double figures in 10 contests. From behind the arc he connected on 40.8 percent of his shots and 43.4 percent overall. He averaged 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is the second consecutive Wolf Pack player to earn the honor as Johnson was selected as the 2019 MW media Sixth Man of the Year.

Johnson averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16 MW games, missing two win an injury. In 14 games he scored in double figures including a career-high 34 points in the home win over Boise State. He ranked ninth in scoring, fourth in 3-point percentage (39.8%) and third in 3s made (2.9 3pg) in conference action. The 2019 Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year was also an honorable mention selection last season by the conference media.

Drew averaged 10 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals in his senior season after missing all last season with an achilles injury. His was seventh in rebounding, fourth in assists, fifth in steals, and fifth in assists turnover ratio. In nine MW games he scored in double figures. In the home win over Boise State he tied his career high with nine assists which is the high for a Nevada player this season. At BSU he grabbed 10 rebounds and at UNLV 13 boards.

2019-20 All-Mountain West Team - Media selections

• ALL-MW FIRST TEAM •

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (163 points)

Jalen Harris, Nevada (156)

Sam Merrill, Utah State (141)

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (129)

Justinian Jessup, Boise State (99)

• ALL-MW SECOND TEAM •

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State (94)

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State (87)

Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State (79)

Neemias Queta, Utah State (77)

Justin Bean, Utah State (63)

• ALL-MW THIRD TEAM •

Jazz Johnson, Nevada (47)

Yanni Wetzel, San Diego State (41)

Lavelle Scottie, Air Force (32)

Seneca Knight, San Jose State (25)

(tie) Nate Grimes, Fresno State (19)

(tie) Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming (19)

• ALL-MW HONORABLE MENTION •

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (14); JaQuan Lyle, New Mexico (12); K.J. Feagin, San Diego State (6); David Roddy, Colorado State (6); Amauri Hardy, UNLV (5); Lindsey Drew, Nevada (4); Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (2).

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (9)

Others receiving votes: Jalen Harris, Nevada (2)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State (11)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Neemias Queta, Utah State (6)

Others receiving votes: K.J. Feagin, San Diego State (2); Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (2); Justin Bean, Utah State (1)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (9)

Others receiving votes: Jalen Harris, Nevada (2)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (9)

Others receiving votes: Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (1); David Roddy, Colorado State (1)

6TH MAN OF THE YEAR: Nisré Zouzoua, Nevada (8)

Others receiving votes: Diogo Brito, Utah State (1); Alex Hobbs, Boise State (1); Elijah Mitrou-Long, UNLV (1).

