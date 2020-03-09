Vegas clips Oilers in OT behind Theodore's heroics

Shea Theodore scored 2:13 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights increased their Pacific Division lead to three points by beating the second-place Edmonton Oilers 3-2. Theodore scored off a feed from Jonathan Marchessault, who got the tying goal in the third period. Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 11-2-0 in their past 13 games. Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the goals for the Oilers, who played without captain Connor McDavid due to an illness.

