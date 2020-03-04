Vegas beats New Jersey 3-0 behind Lehner's first shutout

William Karlsson scored his 100th career goal, Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots in his 300th career game and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0. Lehner, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago on Feb. 24, recorded his first shutout of the season and improved to 2-0-0 since joining the Golden Knights. He beat Buffalo is in first start for Vegas. Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves also scored for the Golden Knights. New Jersey's Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves but fell to 0-2-0 against Vegas.

