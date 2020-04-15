Withrow, Vecitis taking pride in field maintenance even without games

The diamond at Greater Nevada Field is gameday ready but fans can't be all in for Aceball right now because of COVID-19.

However, when the Biggest Little City's boys of summer do get going they'll be playing on a field prepared by two of minor league baseball's exclusive members.

"Everything's died down. It's a little weird, a little ghost-towny," said Adam Vecitis who is the youngest groundskeeper in the Pacific Coast League.

Adam Vecitis and Leah Withrow are two of the few allowed inside Greater Nevada Field these days.

"It's a little sad when you come in and it looks so good," Withrow said of the field conditions at the ballpark.

Yet the public hasn't gotten a chance to see just how good the field looks. Vecitis and Withrow are the only members of the grounds crew at Greater Nevada Field. You won't find another duo like them anywhere in the country.

"Our president had confidence in us to take over and here we are," Withrow said of her position.

Withrow is no stranger to the Kentucky Bluegrass at Greater Nevada Field. The Douglas high School grad grew up around the facility and was promoted this season after years of interning and being an assistant.

"I'm actually the only female head groundskeeper in all of minor league baseball now," she said.

Withrow will modestly tell you she doesn't know how she got to be in her position. What is obvious is the level of care she brings even when no one is looking.

"I'm just out here doing my job," she said. "I'm making sure the grass looks great, making sure the fans are happy, making sure the players play well, and that's what I'm here for."

Her sidekick Vecitis has an equally impressive resume. The 23 year old is the youngest groundskeeper in the Pacific Coast League.

"I waited tables for two days in college and that's the only other job I had," he said.

The Wisconsin native started learning how to maintain fields at the age of 13 from his dad.

"I've worked everywhere from the Major Leagues to Little League to golf courses so I think I have a wide range of knowledge even at a young age," Vecitis said of his experience.

At some point fans will get to see first-hand what the two have been working on. Until then Vecitis and Withrow will be getting their hands dirty and making sure everything is in tip-top shape for when the Aces and Reno 1868 F.C. return.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020