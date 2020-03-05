Steph Curry returns, Warriors still lose 121-113 to Raptors

Stephen Curry scored 23 points for Golden State in his anticipated return after missing more than four months with a broken left hand, but the Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors 121-113 to clinch a playoff spot. After missing 58 games, Curry led Golden State out of the tunnel to a big ovation - as loud as his neon sneakers, one pink and one yellow. He missed his first two shots but had three quick assists, including a no-look, behind-the-back dish to Andrew Wiggins. He finished with seven assists in 26 minutes. Norman Powell scored a career-high 35 points for Toronto, which clinched a playoff berth with the win in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)