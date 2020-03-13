Spring sports suspended indefinitely because of COVID 19

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) is announcing the suspension of NIAA sanctioned sports for all of its member schools effective Monday, March 16 until further notice. Member schools and/or districts, as a local decision, may suspend sports at their school prior to March 16. The Legislative Commission of the NIAA consisting of the superintendents of the Nevada school districts with NIAA member schools, took action earlier today to suspend non-essential activities at schools which includes NIAA sanctioned sports.

The action of the NIAA in implementing the charge of the Legislative Commission is taken in consultation with public health officials to implement best practices in slowing the spread of COVID 19 and therefore aid in protection of students and the general public.

During the suspension, NIAA member schools are not to compete in games or contests. Member schools are not to conduct practices in NIAA sanctioned sports at any location.

Neither member schools nor their coaches nor student athletes are to hold meetings. Member schools are not to allow students or coaches at any NIAA member school to use the school’s athletic facilities for a practice, game or contest in any NIAA sanctioned sport regardless of the affiliation (club or otherwise) of the group seeking to use the facilities. The use of athletic facilities for currently scheduled classes as a part of the regular school curriculum such as P.E. classes is allowed.

The NIAA suspension, applying to all member schools, is in part to reduce competitive inequity among member schools when the suspension is lifted. When the suspension is lifted, the minimum practice requirements that had been fulfilled for both teams and individual students prior to the suspension will be honored and will not need to be repeated.

Additional information will be sent to schools and/or districts as it becomes available.