Sharks win rare third straight 5-2 over Maple Leafs

Evander Kane scored two goals to give the San Jose Sharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Stefan Noesen got the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Kane added an insurance tally 50 seconds later. Antti Suomela also scored and Radim Simek added an empty-netter for San Jose. Auston Matthews scored his 46th goal of the season and assisted on a dazzling goal by Mitch Marner, but Toronto failed to get its first four-game winning streak since December.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

