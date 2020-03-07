Sharks lose overtime battle with Senators 2-1

Chris Tierney scored 35 seconds into overtime against his former team after missing an earlier chance on a penalty shot, and the Ottawa Senators earned their fourth win in five games by beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1. Nick Paul also scored for the Senators in the opener of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season. Craig Anderson made 31 saves. Evander Kane scored the lone goal for the Sharks. San Jose has lost two straight following a three-game winning streak. Aaron Dell stopped 36 shots.

