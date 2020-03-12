Reno 1868's season suspended; Aces could be next

The United Soccer League announced today the decision to suspend the 2020 season for a minimum of 30 days.

“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”

When appropriate, the league will provide additional updates on the continuation of the 2020 Championship season and very much appreciate the continued support of USL Championship fans across the country.

Reno 1868 FC Statement

Reno 1868 FC is fully in support of the USL’s decision to suspend the season for 30 days. Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our Northern Nevada community, and we will continue to follow the recommendations of local and state health authorities, as well as the USL and US Soccer Federation, who are utilizing the recommendations of the CDC.