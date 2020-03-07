Pack wins second in a row after close win over Cal Baptist 6-4

The Nevada (2-10) offense sprang alive on Saturday, tallying a season-high six runs and 10 hits to top California Baptist 6-4 for its second consecutive win. The Wolf Pack will face the Lancers tomorrow at 12 p.m., aiming for its first series victory of the year.

Nevada scored five of its six runs on the afternoon with two outs, including a clutch two-RBI single by Conor Allard in the seventh frame in what proved to be the game-winning runs. Shane O’Malley (1-2) recorded his first-career victory in a Wolf Pack uniform, tossing five innings with only six hits and two earned runs allowed with four punchouts.

The Pack jumped out to an early 3-2 lead after two innings, as Dillan Shrum doubled in the first to bring Joshua Zamora home, and Tyler Bosetti roped a single to score two more runs. The Pack never surrendered its lead the rest of the game.

The biggest swing of the game came from the bat of Otis Statum Jr., who launched a mammoth solo home run in the sixth inning to increase Nevada’s lead to 4-2. Allard’s two-RBI single in the seventh was the deciding swing, as the Pack held on for the 6-4 win.

Blane Abeyta picked up his second save in as many days, pitching 1.2 perfect innings while striking out four batters. Tanner Cunha had his second successful outing in a row as well, tossing 1.1 innings immediately replacing O’Malley and only allowed one hit while punching out two Lancers.