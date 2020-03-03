Pack's big four honored by Mountain West's coaches

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team had four players selected to the All-Mountain West Basketball team as voted on by the conference coaches. Jalen Harris earned first-team and MW Newcomer of the Year honors. Nisré Zouzoua was selected as the MW Sixth Man of the Year, the same honor he received from the MW media on Monday. Jazz Johnson was named the second team and Lindsey Drew was a MW defensive team and honorable mention selection.

The four guards helped the Wolf Pack finish in a tie for second in the Mountain West standings at 12-6 and post an overall regular season record of 19-11. Nevada enters the MW Championship as the third seed and plays the winner of Wednesday’s Colorado State/ Wyoming game on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

In MW play Harris led the conference scoring 25.3 points per game, was 15th in rebounding at 5.9 per outing, fourth in field goal percentage (49.2%), seventh in assists (3.8 apg), sixth in free throw percentage (81.1%), 10th in steals (1.3 spg), third in 3-point percentage (41.4%), second in 3s made per game (2.9 3pg), eighth in assists/turnover ratio (1.39 a/t r) and seventh in minutes per game (34.7 mpg).

In the home win over Air Force his career-high 38 points was the high by a player in the MW this season. He scored in double figures in all 18 conference games, scored 30 or more points in six contests including a stretch of four in a row, had 15 games of 20 or more points and averaged 26.7 points in nine MW road games.

Harris’ 456 points in MW play is the second most in a season in conference history and tops for a junior. His 25.3 points per game in MW action is the third best average in MW history and the top mark for a junior. He set the MW games record with 163 made field goals and his 331 attempts is second most. Both numbers are records for a junior.

He is the third Nevada player to earn MW Newcomer of the Year honors. Marcus Marshall received the honor in 2016-17 and Caleb Martin in 2017-18. The Dallas native was named to the MW media first team on Monday.

Zouzoua averaged 10.1 points in MW play scoring in double figures in 10 contests. From behind the arc he connected on 40.8 percent of his shots and 43.4 percent overall. He averaged 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is the second consecutive Wolf Pack player to earn the honor as Johnson was selected as the 2019 MW coaches’ and media

Sixth Man of the Year last season. Zouzoua earned the same honors this season.

Johnson averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16 MW games, missing two win an injury. In 14 games he scored in double figures including a career-high 34 points in the home win over Boise State. He ranked ninth in scoring, fourth in 3-point percentage (39.8%) and third in 3s made (2.9 3pg) in conference action. Monday he was a third-team selection by the MW media. The 2019 Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year was an honorable mention selection last season by the conference media.

Drew averaged 10 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals in his senior season after missing all last season with an achilles injury. His was seventh in rebounding, fourth in assists, fifth in steals, and fifth in assists turnover ratio. In nine MW games he scored in double figures. In the home win over Boise State he tied his career high with nine assists which is the high for a Nevada player this season. At BSU he grabbed 10 rebounds and at UNLV 13 boards.

It is the second time Drew has earned All-MW defensive team honors from the coaches. In 2017-18 as a sophomore he was named to the team then missed last season with the achilles injury.