Nevada women's basketball team announces summer camp dates

The Nevada women's basketball program will host a series of three development camps this summer on the University of Nevada campus.

Day Camp (Grades 4-12)

June 8-11 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily)

Day Camp Cost - $225 (boys and girls; meals not included)

Location: Ramon Sessions Basketball Performance Center

Registration deadline: Friday, June 5

Elite Camp (Grades 7-12, including graduated seniors)

June 12 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elite Camp Cost - $50 (boys and girls; meals not included)

Location: Ramon Sessions Basketball Performance Center

Registration deadline: Wednesday, June 10

Team Camp (Teams in grades 4-12)

June 12-14

Schedule will be determined based on number of participating teams

Team Camp Cost – $400 per team ($300 for each additional team within the same program)

Location: Ramon Sessions Basketball Performance Center, Virginia Street Gym

Registration deadline: Friday, June 5

For more information contact Shea Mead at (775) 682-6904 or by email at sheamead@unr.edu.

To register online please visit NevadaWolfPack.com/camps.