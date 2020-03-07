Nevada splits double-header once again, this time to Weber State

The Wolf Pack split the second day of the Wolf Pack Classic, a doubleheader with Weber State. Nevada took the Wildcats down in the first game, 10-4, but fell in a close second game, 4-3. The Pack is now, 8-14 on the season and 2-2 at home.

Sierra Mello led the Wolf Pack on the day, going 4-of-6 at the plate with a double. Charli McLendon was the top freshman on the day, going 4-of-7 with a run scored. Sadaria McAlister, Chelie Senini and Lauren Gutierrez all had three hits on the day while McAlister had a team high four RBI.

Nevada 10, Weber State 4

In the morning game, the Pack started things off scoring a run in the first inning after Gutierrez plated McAlister on a RBI single. The lead did not stay long as the Wildcats returned fire, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning. The score stayed, 2-1 in favor of Weber State until the bottom of the fourth inning.

McLendon drew a walk before Senini singled to put two on with just one out. Rylie Brooks came in to pinch run for McLendon right before McAlister hit a three-run dinger to retake the lead, 4-2. It was McAlister's first home run of the season.

The scoring continued in the fifth inning when Nevada tacked on four more runs. It started with a single from Gutierrez that was followed by a one-out walk from Haley Burda and a single from McLendon. Senini hit another single to score Gutierrez and Burda got home after a throw from the outfield got by the catcher, 6-2, Nevada. McAlister hit a ground ball over to second base which scored McLendon and Mello with a single up the middle scored Senini, 8-2 in favor of the Pack.

Weber State responded in the top of the sixth with a two run home run to cut the deficit to just four runs. However, Nevada instantly answered back scoring two more in the bottom of the sixth to go back up, 10-4. The defense held the Wildcats scoreless in the seventh to end the game.

Kendall Fritz started in the circle and pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits. Julia Jensen came in to pitch the seventh inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout. Fritz got the win and is 7-5 on the season.

Weber State 4, Nevada 3

The afternoon matchup was a nail-bitter that came down to the final inning. Weber State got on the board first, hitting a solo home run to centerfield in the top of the second inning to go up, 1-0. The scored stayed the same through the third inning even though the Pack threatened loading the bases in the bottom of the third on back-to-back hits from McAlister and Mello before Mele Tausinga drew a one-out walk. Two fly balls were caught in the outfield to end the threat and leave them all stranded.

Weber State added another run on back-to-back doubles to go up, 2-0, in the top of the fourth inning. Nevada quickly responded plating a single run in the bottom of the fourth after a bases loaded walk scored Danielle Lew from third. The Wildcats now only led by one run. 2-1.

Nevada took the lead from Weber State in the bottom of the sixth on a two RBI single from Ashley Salausa that scored Lew and McAlister but a pop up ended the scoring. The defense just needed to hold on for three more outs to get the win.

In the top of the seventh inning with two-outs, the Wildcats launched a two-run home run over the centerfield wall to take the 4-3 lead and then held the Pack defensively to win the game.

Blake Craft got the start and pitched a complete game with four strikeouts but was credited the loss.

Tomorrow, March 8, is the final day of the Wolf Pack Classic which will see the Pack take on Weber State again at 2 pm before another game with Sacramento State at 4:30 pm.