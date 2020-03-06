Nevada splits Friday's double-header with Pacific, Sacramento State

The bats came alive in the afternoon game for the Wolf Pack as it took down Sacramento State in run-rule fashion, 9-0 after falling to Pacific in the morning game, 5-4. The Pack is now 8-13 on the season and 1-1 at home.

Ashley Salausa, Sierra Mello and Lauren Gutierrez all went 4-for-6 on the day with Salausa and Mello both recording multiple runs. Mello and Gutierrez both had three RBI on the day while Salausa and Mello each had a double.

Pacific 5, Nevada 4

Nevada held the lead for the entire game, until the top of the seventh inning when Pacific put together five hits to plate four runs and secure the win, 5-4.

It started in the first when the Pack plated a single run on an RBI single from Gutierrez that scored Mello to take the 1-0 lead. Nevada added three more runs in the bottom of the second that got started by freshman Charli McLendon who hit a single into left field. A double from Sadaria McAlister scored McLendon and was followed by an RBI single from Mello to score Chelie Senini who reached on a bunt single. With just one out, Mele Tausinga hit a ground ball to the second baseman but earned an RBI as McAlister came home. The Pack led, 4-0.

Pacific tallied its first run in the top of the fifth after a lead off triple and a single cut the Nevada lead to just three runs, 4-1. Nevada seemed in control of the game until the top of the seventh when Kendall Fritz and the defense gave up back to back singles and the Tigers took advantage, tying it up on a double to right centerfield. Pacific took the lead with two outs on a single, 5-4 but ended the inning on a ground out.

Nevada knocked a lead off single but a ground double play cleared the bases and a slow roller over to he shortstop ended the game with Pacific on top.

Fritz started and pitched her seventh complete game but was credited the loss with three strikeouts.

Nevada 9, Sacramento State 0 (5 innings)

The Pack started on defense and shut down the Hornets right away with Blake Craft in the circle. In the bottom of the first inning, Mello started things off with a one-out double and just two pitches later Salausa recorded a double of her own to score Mello it continued as tjust three pitches later, Tausinga knocks a double. Three straight doubles for the Pack, plated two runs and an RBI single from Gutierrez brought the lead to 3-0.

The scoring did not stop in the bottom of the second inning as one run was scored. Senini drew a walk and stole second to put her scoring position as Mello stepped to the plate. Another RBI from the senior scored Senini and moved the Pack to a 4-0 lead.

Sacramento State went down in order in the top of the third to keep the momentum in favor of Nevada and that carried into the bottom of the third. Senior, Haley Burda hits a two run home run over the left field wall, scoring Gutierrez along the way. Nevada is now up, 6-0.

The Hornets put one on in the top of the fourth on a fielding error by the Pack but another three straight outs and the Pack was headed to the bottom still leading, 6-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, McAlister hit her first triple of the season to put her on base with no outs just before Mello knocked her third hit of the game scoring McAlister, 7-0. The game was secured after Salausa reached first on a single, Gutierrez hit a sac fly to score Mello and Jessica Sellers hit a single up the middle to score Salausa and win it, 9-0.

Craft was credited with the win while she only allowed two hits and had three strikeouts in the five-inning shutout.

The Wolf Pack Classic continues tomorrow with Nevada taking on Weber State in a doubleheader beginning at 11:30 am.