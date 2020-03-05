Nevada loses to tournament's lowest seed; eliminated by Wyoming 74-71

Freshman Kwane Marble II scored a career-high 24 points and 11th-seeded Wyoming stunned No. 3 Nevada 74-71 in a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal game. The Cowboys face second seed Utah State Friday night. Wyoming beat sixth seed Colorado State 80-74 on Wednesday to become the first No. 11 seed in MWC history to win a conference tournament game. Wyoming closed the regular season having lost six of its last seven. Nisre Zouzoua made a pair of foul shots with 9:58 left to give Nevada a 56-46 lead. The Cowboys then went on a 16-5 run and took the lead for good when Hunter Thompson buried a 3-pointer with 4:39 left to make it 62-61. Lindsey Drew led Nevada with 19 points

