Nevada jumped on early as Cal Baptist wins 13-4; Wolf Pack splits series

The Nevada baseball team (2-11) split its four-game series against California Baptist (7-7) this weekend after falling 13-4 on Sunday. The Wolf Pack utilized eight pitchers, with Jordan Jackson (0-1) making his first-career start and tossing 3.1 frames.

Nevada will travel to Saint Mary's this Wednesday to battle the Gaels before returning to Don Weir Field at Peccole Park for a three-game series against Sacramento State this weekend.

Jackson started his day strong, recording two strikeouts in the first inning as the two teams went into the second frame deadlocked at zero. Jackson finished the game with a career-high seven punchouts in the 11 outs he recorded.

The Lancers, however jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second beginning with a solo shot by John Glenn. CBU would never surrender its lead the entirety of the contest.

Clayton Westrope and Sean Flowers came in to finish up the fourth inning, beginning the seven-man rotation out of the bullpen utilized by Nevada on the day. Flowers tossed 1.1 innings while only allowing one hit and no earned runs.

Nicholas Wilson, Carson Snyder and Ethan Hurte combined for the sixth and seventh frames where they did not allow a hit and each struck out one batter. The Pack scored two of its runs in the sixth inning, with freshman Brady Hormel cranking out an RBI-double that scored Conor Allard from first base.

CBU came back with a vengeance in the ninth, tacking on six runs to put its lead at 11. The Pack got two of those back in the ninth, but fell short with the final score 13-4 in favor of the Lancers.