NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, all Winter and Spring championships

The world's sports schedule is cratering at warp speed due to coronovirus. College sports officials called off the NCAA basketball tournament, making it the biggest event to be canceled since the virus started spreading. Leaders in the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, tennis and soccer also canceled or postponed events. All decided the risk of playing games with the threat of the virus hanging over them was too great. There are billions of dollars hanging in the balance. But commissioners and league presidents determined the risk of mass gatherings in the wake of the spreading virus is too big to take.

