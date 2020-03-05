Minnesota's big guns cash in as Wild devours Sharks 3-2

Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and assist and the Minnesota Wild extended their mastery on the road, beating the San Jose Sharks 3-2. Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Wild. Minnesota won its sixth consecutive road game and moved ahead of Vancouver for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Sharks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, got goals from Stefan Noesen and Joe Thornton.

