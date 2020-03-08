Lowry, Powell give Sacramento the business as Kings lose 118-113

Pascal Siakam scored 11 of his 23 points in the final 2½ minutes, Toronto got a big fourth quarter from Kyle Lowry and the Raptors held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-113. Lowry scored 13 of his 30 points in the final quarter after picking up his fifth foul early in the period. Siakam took over the scoring load late and helped the Raptors to their third straight win since a three-game skid. Norman Powell had 31 points and Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 10 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points to pace the Kings.

