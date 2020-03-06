Jackson tosses gem as Wolf Pack gets first win of season

The Nevada baseball team (1-10) finally got itself in the win column on Friday evening, besting California Baptist (6-6) and tying up the series against the Lancers with a 2-1 victory. Jake Jackson earned the win (1-3) and pitched a gem for the Wolf Pack, tossing 6.1 innings while only allowing one earned run.

Nevada will look to take a 2-1 series lead over CBU tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park. Fans who bring shoes for a donation to Soles for Souls will get half off their tickets into the game.

Jaylon McLaughlin got back into his All-Mountain West form tonight, putting together a game-high two hits and one run scored. He also shined on defense, moving back to center field where he made a spectacular catch up against the wall in the sixth inning. He was driven in by Joshua Zamora in the third inning to give the Pack an early 1-0 lead.

The Pack struck again in the fifth, this time thanks to Tyler Bosetti whose groundout was enough to score Marco Valenzuela from third base and which proved to be the game-winning run.

The Nevada bullpen was excellent for the Pack following Jackson’s exit in the seventh frame, as Ben Purcell only allowed a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and one out in the inning. He pitched until there were two outs in the eighth, when Blane Abeyta made an appearance to try and get the Pack to the ninth with the lead.

Otis Statum Jr. stepped up and made one of the biggest plays of the game to close out the top of the eighth, as a single was sent to him in right field and the Lancer baserunner was sent home from second. Statum Jr. gunned him down thanks to Valenzuela’s tag at home plate and Nevada maintained its 2-1 lead into the final frame.

Abeyta stayed in to pitch, and earned the first save of the season for the Silver & Blue as he put the Lancers down in order in the ninth, including two strikeouts. Shane O’Malley is scheduled to get the start for the Pack tomorrow in game three of its four-game series against CBU.