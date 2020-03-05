Harris's double-double lifts 76ers to road win over Kings

Tobias Harris had 28 point and 14 rebounds and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Sacramento Kings 125-108 for their first road win in more than a month. Shake Milton scored 20 points and Al Horford had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who also won in Sacramento for the first time since 2015. Alec Burks added 17 points and Raul Neto had 16. De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and seven assists for Sacramento. Buddy Hield scored 22.

