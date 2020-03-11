Harris honored by U.S. Basketball Writer's Association

University of Nevada junior guard Jalen Harris has been named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association District VIII team. The team is comprised of players from the states of Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada and Montana.

Harris was named to the All-Mountain West first team by the coaches and media last week. The coaches selected him as their MW Newcomer of the Year.

The Dallas native led the MW averaging 21.6 points per game. He was second on the team grabbing 6.4 rebounds per game and dishing out 3.9 assists per game.

Six times he scored 30 or more points in a game including a stretch of four in a row. He is the first Wolf Pack player to score 30 or points in four consecutive games. In the home win over Air Force he scored a career-high 38 points which is the high by a player in the MW this season. In 17 games he scored 20 or more points.

He has scored in double figures the last 27 games and 28 overall. In 21 games he led the Pack in scoring and 15 times posted a game high in points. In 11 games he had game highs in assists and in six contests game highs in rebounds.

Harris led the MW in conference play scoring 25.3 points per game. His 456 points in MW play is the second most in a season in conference history and tops for a junior. The 25.3 points per game in MW action is the third best average in MW history and the top mark for a junior. He set the MW games record with 163 made field goals and his 331 attempts is second most. Both numbers are records for a junior.

DISTRICT VIII

WY, UT, ID, NM, CO, NV, MT

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sam Merrill, Utah State

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Pope, BYU

ALL-DISTRICT TEAM

Timmy Allen, Utah

Trevon Allen, Idaho

Yoeli Childs, BYU

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV

Jerrick Harding, Weber State

Jalen Harris, Nevada

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Sayeed Pridgett, Montana

Trevelin Queen, New Mexico State

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

