Fritz, McAlister propel Nevada to 6-2 win over Sac State

A three-run home run from senior Sadaria McAlister in the bottom of the fifth inning helped pushed Nevada over Sacramento State in the finale of the Wolf Pack Classic, 6-2. The Pack in now 10-14 on the year and 3-2 at home.

Lauren Gutierrez and Chelie Senini both had multi-hit games both along with an RBI while Gutierrez recorded two doubles. McAlister had a team high, four RBI and the lone home run in the contest.

The game started with the Pack scoring first in the bottom of the first inning. Sierra Mello got the initial hit for Nevada and was driven in on a Gutierrez double down the left field line. The hitting continued when Ashley Salausa had a double that moved Gutierrez to third but two pop ups were caught and the inning ended.

Sacramento State answered back in the top of the fourth with a run of its own to tie it up, 1-1. The Hornets ended up taking the lead in the top of the fifth after they put together two hits and a sac bunt to go up, 2-1.

Nevada answered right back in the bottom half of the fifth starting with Charli McLendon drawing a lead off walk and Senini hitting a single through the right side to put two on with no outs. Rylie Brooks came in to pinch run for McLendon just before McAlister stepped up and launched a dinger over the centerfield wall and give Nevada the 4-2 lead.

Kendall Fritz and the defense held the Hornets scoreless in the sixth and the offense added two insurance runs to the score to put Nevada ahead, 6-2. A quick three outs in the top of the seventh gave Nevada its tenth win of the season.

Fritz started in the circle and went the distance allowing just two runs without issuing a walk and tallied three strikeouts. The sophomore is now 8-5 on the year and 2-1 in her home circle.

Nevada starts conference play next weekend as the Pack travels to Las Vegas, Nev. to take on the southern team, UNLV, in a three game series. The series begins on March 13 and runs through March 15 with game times of 6 pm on Friday, 4 pm on Saturday and noon on Sunday.