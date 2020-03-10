Former Pack standout Redmon playing in Australia

Former Wolf Pack women’s basketball standout Jade Redmon has signed her first professional contract to play for the Southern Tigers in South Australia.

Redmon will join former Wolf Pack teammate Teige Morrell (Zeller) on the Tigers. The club is located in Adelaide, South Australia, which is the capital city of South Australia and the fifth-most populous city in the country. The Southern Tigers compete as a member of the Premier League.

Redmon appeared in 68 games for the Wolf Pack from 2016-19 after transferring in from Eastern Washington. She accumulated 753 points during her time at Nevada and 1,258 total points in her collegiate career. Redmon posted a dynamite senior season in 2018-19 as she led the team and ranked fifth in the Mountain West averaging 15.2 points per game.

She was named to the All-Mountain West team for the first time following her senior year. Redmon scored in double figures in all but one game during her senior season, including a stretch of 23 consecutive contests. She shot 45.5 percent from the field, which ranked ninth in the conference. Additionally, Redmon posted four 20-point games, including a career-high 25 in her final collegiate game in the 2019 Mountain West Championship quarterfinals.

Redmon and Morrell (Zeller) will get their season started in the coming weeks.

