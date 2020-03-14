Douglas, Reno get wins on what could be the final day of baseball season

Douglas and Reno High earned wins on the baseball diamond Saturday one day after the NIAA announced it would suspend play indefinitely.

The Coronavirus will have teams in limbo for the foreseeable future.

Huskies head coach Pete Savage has given his team some things to work on during this down time.

"Number one, keep themselves healthy. But also stay prepared as far as baseball goes. Play catch, you can't practice obviously, that would be against the rules, so we're not going to do that. But I told our kids to be diligent, be prepared, be ready for when the season comes back."

Spanish Springs head coach Matt Ortiz echoed the same sentiment.

"Keep working out, keep running, keep staying in shape, and hopefully we're playing again. You never can be sure. They have to continue to do the best they can and act like we're going to be playing in the next two weeks."

The two coaches expect the NIAA to come together and reassess the situation in a couple of weeks with the hope of continuing the season soon.

