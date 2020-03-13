Booker announces she's leaving Nevada

Fri 7:29 PM, Mar 13, 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada's leading scorer this season, Essence Booker, announced Friday she will leave the Wolf Pack women's basketball team.

The sophomore also led the team in minutes played and assists. She started all but one game she played in this season.

It's unclear right now what Booker will do moving forward. She could opt to transfer to another program, or end her basketball career entirely.

