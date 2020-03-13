Booker announces she's leaving Nevada

Nevada's leading scorer this season, Essence Booker, announced Friday she will leave the Wolf Pack women's basketball team.

I know God wouldn’t challenge me with anything I couldn’t handle; I’m super excited for what HE has in store for me �� pic.twitter.com/zEmmxiN2f3 — Essence Booker (@Essence_Booker) March 14, 2020

The sophomore also led the team in minutes played and assists. She started all but one game she played in this season.

It's unclear right now what Booker will do moving forward. She could opt to transfer to another program, or end her basketball career entirely.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2019