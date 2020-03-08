Avalanche buries Sharks 4-3

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and two assists and Colorado's top line overwhelmed the San Jose Sharks in a 4-3 victory for the Avalanche. MacKinnon and Landeskog scored the first two goals for the Avalanche and then set up Vladislav Namestnikov for the go-ahead score midway through the second period to give Colorado its 10th win in its past 11 road games. Joe Thornton, Melker Karlsson and Noah Gregor scored for the Sharks. San Jose lost its third straight game to end a six-game homestand.

