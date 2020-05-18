Smaller aftershocks continue in western Nevada

The U.S. Geological Survey says smaller aftershocks continue to hit the area near Tonopah, with one aftershock recorded at magnitude 4.6 Sunday, three days after a large tremor hit the region.

The 4.6 earthquake struck at 2:17 p.m. and the Associated Press reports had an epicenter that was 22.2 miles (35.8 km) southeast of Mina, a town of 155 people. The quake had a depth of 7.5 miles (12 km).

The 6.5 earthquake hit the western Nevada region Friday morning. The AP reports it was the biggest earthquake to hit the region in 65 years.

No injuries have been reported, but officials said some sidewalk, major highway and storefront windows cracked. Also, some goods fell off store shelves.

The quake was felt by people in California's Bay Area to Salt Lake City.

