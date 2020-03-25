Q&D Construction Trying to Spread the #LocalFoodLove

In an effort to keep our area's struggling local restaurants busy during the Coronavirus outbreak, Q&D Construction is calling on other local companies to join them in supporting them.

The longtime local construction business has created a social media campaign, "#LocalFoodLove", encouraging the area's citizens and companies to follow them in buying meals from our area's restaurants.

"Non-essential ... I hate that word," said Lance Semenko, Q&D's President who spent the afternoon delivering lunch to his employees. "Every business is essential, whether it's two people or two thousand."

This week, Brewer's Cabinet helped provide lunch. The local brewery and restaurant has closed its doors, laying off a lot of its staff. To maintain some movement, BC has connected with Roundabout Catering to continue feeding the community.

"Hopefully, this thing catches on," said Semenko. "A little bit from everybody goes a long way."

