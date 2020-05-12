With 2020 season in question, Jay Norvell stops by to thank Wolf Pack's faithful season ticket holders

A handful of the Silver and Blue's biggest fans received quite the treat Tuesday, as Nevada's head football coach Jay Norvell stopped by to thank them for buying season tickets for 2020.

"We're thinking about football and want to deliver our season tickets," said Norvell. "Just let everyone know how much we appreciate them."

The Coronavirus Pandemic cancelled the Wolf Pack's spring practices. The team has been meeting digitally, while coaches continue to recruit.

"We're hoping our state continues to open and that we can get back to being with our kids," said Norvell, of Nevada's reopening regulations.

But while the Pack's players could be back on campus by the summer, that won't be the case in California. On Tuesday, it was announced all state universities in the Golden State won't have on-campus instruction for the entire fall semester. San Jose State, San Diego State and Fresno State are all in the Mountain West Conference, which previously said no students on campus meant no athletics.

"It's gonna be interesting to see where they'll be at toward the end of the summer," said Norvell. "I know it's a national concern."

In response to California's major move, the Mountain West released a statement: "Certainly, all conversations are led by academics, as well as public health and safety. Within that framework, more determinations are necessary. All three institutions will work closely with the Mountain West. No decisions on athletics have been made."

"We'll just stay enthused, keep the spirit, keep the Pack alive and show our support," said David Achey, a Wolf Pack alum who's purchased his season tickets for 2020.

Coach Norvell, while admitting the questions currently far outweigh the answers, is staying optimistic there will be games inside Mackay Stadium this fall.

"We love this community, this community is the lifeblood of our program," said Norvell. "We can't wait to get back out this fall."

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020