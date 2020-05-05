Lake Tahoe Community College opens doors for El Dorado's new COVID testing

After Governor Gavin Newsom ordered eighty new Coronavirus test sites across California, Lake Tahoe Community College has stepped up as one of the two host sites in El Dorado County.

"We jumped right on board," said Jeff DeFranco, President and Superintendent of LTCC. "We want to do what we can to help our community."

For at least two months, health officials inside the Physical Education building at LTCC will administer up to 132 tests a day. The lone requirement is to make an appointment. No symptoms? No insurance? Not a documented resident? No problem.

"Regardless of your situation, you can come get a test," said Carla Hass, Communications Director for El Dorado County. "It's hard to know what the extent of the virus is in any particular location if we don't test for it."

While positive cases of the Coronavirus in El Dorado County have been relatively low (roughly 50 at the start of May), the amount of tests have been limited. The road back to normalcy can only come with increased testing.

"We're just privileged and happy to play a small role in supporting the recovery for our community and region," said DeFranco.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, click here or call 1-888-634-1123.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020