A baby who survived a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart nine months ago, is now 1-year-old.

Photo Courtesy: KVIA via CNN

Paul Gilbert Anchondo lived because his parents died protecting him. Now, the community is turning out to show support for the little boy.

They gave him a drive-by birthday party Saturday, May 23.

A shooter at the El Paso Walmart killed 23 people on August 3, 2019.

