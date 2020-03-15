Wynn Las Vegas, Encore to temporarily close due to COVID-19

Wynn Resorts has decided to temporarily close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Company in a statement says it is committed to pay all full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the closure.

The closure will be effective Tuesday, March 17 at 6 pm and is expected to be in effect for two weeks. The company will then evaluate the situation.

A limited number of employees and management will remain at the resort to secure and maintain the facility.

