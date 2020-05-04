Work begins on extending left-turn lane on westbound N. McCarran Blvd near U.S. 395

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will begin construction of an additional extended left-turn lane on North McCarran Blvd. between southbound U.S. 395 and Northtowne Lane on Monday, May 4.

Once construction begins, RTC says the eastbound left turn lane on McCarran Blvd. to northbound U.S. 395 will be closed to traffic. The on-ramp will remain open for westbound traffic. Eastbound drivers are asked to use Clear Acre Lane to access northbound U.S. 395.

RTC says the new lane will help improve traffic flow and capacity, especially during the morning commute hours for the west-to-south turn from North McCarran Boulevard to U.S. 395.

The construction is expected to complete by mid-May.

The McCarran portion of the project is part of the RTC’s Traffic Engineering Spot 8 Improvements Project. As pavement slurry seal work and striping will take place at the intersection of Red Rock Road/Silver Lake Boulevard, near the new traffic signal. That project will begin on May 7 and is also expected to be complete by mid-May.

The project is expected to cost 1.3 million and it is funded with the regional road impact fees.

