Reno police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a brush fire last week.

It happened Tuesday, June 2, off Comstock Drive. According to Reno Fire Chief David Cochran, firefighters discovered the body next to the fire. It's believed that the fire was set intentionally.

The case has been handed over to the Reno Police Department and no further details have been made available.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner has not released a cause of death.