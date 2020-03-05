Woman identified in deadly crash in Minden

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in a rollover crash in Minden as Laura Staugaard, 70.

It happened Friday, February 28, 2020 on U.S. 395 near Johnson Lane.

Troopers say the driver of a red 2007 Toyota Tacoma was speeding northbound on U.S. 395. According to witnesses, that driver was driving recklessly. The Tacoma rear-ended Staugaard's car causing it to roll over several times.

Stauggard was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was declared deceased at the scene.

