Woman fired after backlash from racist park confrontation

A video of a verbal dispute between a white woman walking her dog off a leash and a black man bird watching in Central Park is sparking accusations of racism.

Photo Courtesy: CNN

The cell phone recording by birdwatcher Christian Cooper shows Amy Cooper calling police to frantically report she was being threatened by “an African-American man.”

The confrontation happened early Monday morning when Christian Cooper said he noticed Amy Cooper had let her dog off its leash against the rules in the Ramble, a secluded section of Central Park popular with birdwatchers.

The widely watched video posted on social media resulted in an announcement by Amy Cooper’s employers on Tuesday that they were firing her despite her public plea for forgiveness.

Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton. — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

To read the full story, click here.