Woman arrested for licking groceries at South Lake Tahoe Safeway

A South Lake Tahoe woman is facing charges of Felony Vandalism for licking products at the Safeway on Johnson Lane.

Police responded to reports of a customer licking groceries. Store employees told police they also witnessed the woman licking jewelry from the store.

The officers determined that Jennifer Walker, 53, of South Lake Tahoe had no means of paying for the shopping cart full of merchandise.

All of the items in the cart were deemed unsellable due to the contamination. The store estimated the value of the loss at $1,800.

Walker is currently being held in the El Dorado County Jail.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020