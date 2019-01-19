Woman sentenced in killing of Las Vegas nail salon manager

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge in Las Vegas on Friday sentenced a woman to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with a vehicle while trying to skip out on a $35 manicure.

Krystal Whipple previously admitted she killed 51-year-old Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, a mother of three from Garden Grove, California.

Whipple’s guilty plea in December to second-degree murder allowed her to avoid trial on felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges.

Authorities said Whipple fled to Boulder City and then Los Angeles before surrendering to police in Glendale, Arizona, almost two weeks after Nguyen’s death.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 21-year-old woman accused of using a car to fatally run over a salon worker in Las Vegas after skipping out on a $35 manicure is back in Nevada after being arrested in Arizona.

Krystal Whipple waived extradition proceedings Jan. 12 after being arrested in Glendale, Arizona, and Clark County Detention Records indicate she was booked into that facility Friday.

Whipple faces murder and other charges in the Dec. 29 killing of 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen of Garden Grove, California.

Police allege Whipple tried to pay with a fraudulent credit card and that she told Nguyen that she was going to her car to get cash before killing her as she drove away in a car that investigators say was a stolen rental.

She faces a Jan. 31 preliminary hearing.

