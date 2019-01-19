Advertisement

Woman sentenced in killing of Las Vegas nail salon manager

Krystal Whipple was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with...
Krystal Whipple was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with a vehicle while trying to skip out on a $35 manicure.(KOLO)
By AP
Published: Jan. 19, 2019 at 3:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge in Las Vegas on Friday sentenced a woman to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with a vehicle while trying to skip out on a $35 manicure.

Krystal Whipple previously admitted she killed 51-year-old Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, a mother of three from Garden Grove, California.

Whipple’s guilty plea in December to second-degree murder allowed her to avoid trial on felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges.

Authorities said Whipple fled to Boulder City and then Los Angeles before surrendering to police in Glendale, Arizona, almost two weeks after Nguyen’s death.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 21-year-old woman accused of using a car to fatally run over a salon worker in Las Vegas after skipping out on a $35 manicure is back in Nevada after being arrested in Arizona.

Krystal Whipple waived extradition proceedings Jan. 12 after being arrested in Glendale, Arizona, and Clark County Detention Records indicate she was booked into that facility Friday.

Whipple faces murder and other charges in the Dec. 29 killing of 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen of Garden Grove, California.

Police allege Whipple tried to pay with a fraudulent credit card and that she told Nguyen that she was going to her car to get cash before killing her as she drove away in a car that investigators say was a stolen rental.

She faces a Jan. 31 preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, the father and stepmother of Roman respectively, face...
Father, stepmother arrested in 11-year-old boy’s death
Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Man identified in fatal shooting on S. Virginia St.
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
In this January 23 photo, first responders help deliver a baby girl in the back of a REMSA...
Baby delivered in REMSA ambulance, on side of the road, in snowstorm

Latest News

Jessica Martene Eusted
Arrest in Elko County courthouse bomb threat
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 149 new cases, 302 recoveries
This image shows a 2018 black with red accents Suzuki TU-250, similar to one of the motorcycles...
Search for training motorcycles stolen from Mill St. storage container
File of the COVID-19 vaccine
Nevada Medicaid provides same-day transportation for testing and vaccines