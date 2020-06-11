Wolf Pack's Levens responds to allegations of creating non-inclusive environment

Statement provided by the University of Nevada Athletics Department

“Our program has served as an advocate for diversity and inclusion, and those efforts are at the heart of our core values. As a program, we have had, and will continue to have, meaningful dialogue about important topics. These conversations have resulted in actions we believe have made a positive impact within our team and in our community, including:

- The continuation of our As One campaign during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

- Our ongoing celebration of LGBTQ Pride.

- Annual celebration in-season of Black History Month.

- Current dialogue and support of Black Lives Matter.

- Our Protect the Pack summer program to equip our players with skills necessary to succeed in all areas of their life as we partner with experts in: Emotional Identification and Regulation; Alcohol and Drug Education; Stress Management and Resiliency; Mindfulness; Career Services and Resume Building; Identity Beyond Sport; Communication; Healthy Relationships; Bystander Training; and Time Management.

“It’s disheartening that Trey has different takeaways from our conversations and this important dialogue. We appreciate Trey’s contributions to our program and wish Trey the best moving forward.

“As we said last spring, we’re proud of Camariah for earning her degree from Nevada and are appreciative of all her contributions to the Wolf Pack women’s basketball program.”