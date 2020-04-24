Wolf Pack football players, alumni reading children's books online

Virtual read-along posts are becoming very popular across the country, with many Hollywood stars, musicians and people in the political world reading children's books online.

"It's Joel Bitonio here with the Cleveland Browns"

Including those in the sports world; both college and pros.

"You're trying to find different ways to do things. It's hard for parents because they still have to work," said Bitonio. "It's an important thing because reading is one of the things that in the early years of life kids really learn from that."

Bitonio read "Llama Llama Red Pajama" in a video that was posted on YouTube and Twitter. It's one of his favorites.

"It's just a fun one," added Bitonio. "It's about kind of growing up and knowing your parents are always going to be there. They might not be there at all times, but they're only a call away."

His Alma mater, Nevada, is also reading books once a week that are posted on the Nevada Football Instagram page.

"Just trying to stay connected and let the fans know what we're about and trying to let them into our program a little bit," said Nevada assistant coach Vai Taua.

Both players and coaches have been taking turns.

"We've got some new coaches so it's some inside for our fans to get to know them a little bit more and get to know all of our coaches and families a little bit more," added Taua.

He read 'the Berenstain Bears Play Football" last week. The program plans to continue these weekly read-alongs for kids during this pandemic.

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, is also hosting a weekly session on the PBS Kids Facebook and YouTube pages. It's every Monday at 9 a.m. for the next three weeks.

And theWashoe County Libraryhas moved their popular "Story Time" classes online.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020