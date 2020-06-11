Winnemucca Indian Colony cleans up amid threats

For a decade and a half, the Winnemucca Indian Colony deteriorated, the victim of a tribal government dispute and federal bureaucratic indifference.

It has been--by many descriptions--a lawless enclave within the city of Winnemucca, where no local law enforcement could go.

The tribal government finally recognized by federal authorities says members of other tribes moved in, often living in trailers, recreational vehicles or makeshift dwellings. Crime rose, Legitimate residents they say have lived in exile for their own safety.

With the issue of legitimate government finally settled--at least legally--the decision was made to clean it up. A contractor was hired, threats made.

"We were all threatened," says Tribal Chair Judy Rojo. “We were threatened to be shot if we had entered or did anything with their properties."

Work has been stop and go, but where trash and unsafe dwellings once stood, the earth is cleared. Rojo says that was the tribal council's only aim.

"We're not out to kick anyone out. No elders have been thrown out of their houses. What we have decided to do is clean up the debris that is cluttering the land."

What workers found shows just how far things had gone. Extension cords serving as power hookups, garden hoses bringing water, and evidence of crime.

"We removed around 18 mobile homes, travel trailers and RV's and just about every one of them had drug paraphernalia in and around it," says the man in charge of the cleanup, contractor Bob McNichols.

Worst of all human waste, a lot of it. "Seven or eight of them had raw sewage going out onto the ground or into a bucket underneath."

There's still opposition to the cleanup. In fact, a social media post promised a confrontation this week. That produced only a pair of hecklers who left before we could talk with them.

Thorny issues remain. but the cleanup is a good start. And in the process something else was unearthed here, something which could shed new light on an event which began the colony's downward spiral two decades ago--the murder of its tribal chairman.

More on that discovery Friday.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

