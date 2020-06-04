Wildfire in south end of Spanish Springs Valley

Crews are responding to a wildfire in the south end of Spanish Springs Valley.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reports it is 3 to 5 acres and is off the Pyramid Highway near Disc Drive.

There is a moderate rate of spread. No structures are threatened.

Called the Kohl's Fire, it is burning in grass and sagebrush.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue asks people to avoid the area.

Crews from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, the Sparks Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management responded.

