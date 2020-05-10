Three wildfires burning near Wadsworth; westbound I-80 closed

4:05 p.m. update: The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reports westbound Interstate 80 is closed.

Original story: Emergency crews are responding to three wildfires in the Wadsworth area, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said.

At least one is burning near Interstate 80. Drivers may have delays in the area.

Details were not immediately available on the size or structures threatened.

We have a crew on the way, and will have more details shortly.

