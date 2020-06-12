Wild Island Opens Waterpark with COVID-19 Precautions

One of Northern Nevada's top spots for fun in the sun is back. On Friday, Wild Island Waterpark kicked off its 2020 season - the most unique opening day in the park's 31-year history as COVID-19 remains a concern.

"When the Governor gave us that OK, we were a little shocked," said Scott Carothers, general manager at Wild Island Waterpark We wanted to make sure we did our due diligence with everything."

Before entering the park, every guest will receive a temperature check. Wild Island's employees are wearing masks and checking bags with a hands-free method. The park's chairs have been placed with proper social distance and Wild Island is asking guests not to move them around.

"I think as a good community member, you have to make sure safety comes first," said Carothers, who started as a lifeguard with Wild Island in 1989.

"I think they're doing a great job of keeping Wild Island safe," said Justen Keith, a young student at the park. "Making it germ-free."

The park is also required to operate at no more than 50 percent capacity, which Carothers says is 2400 people. Answering concerns from the community about how Wild Island would monitor their crowd, or if they'd be turned away, he says their real-time data has shown they often have a crowed under that number.

"People don't stay from 11 to 7," said Carothers, also mentioning the cancellation of many groups and lower season pass numbers. "We feel like there won't be times when we'll reach that 24 hundred because people are always coming and going."

Still, Carothers says there's always a chance a future hot weekend could push them toward capacity.

"Never say never."

While the park can only be half full, Wild Island is operated by a full staff. Over 250 jobs, many filled by area teenagers, but others also critical to whole families.

"In today's economy and where unemployment is," said Carothers. "We're really proud we can make those hires and give a source of income for people."

A source of income for its employees and a source of fun in the sun returning for its community in Northern Nevada.

"Every since she was able to walk we've been here," said Alisha Dipalma, who was buying a season pass for her and her daughter. "We couldn't wait (to come back.)"

"It's just fun to see them walk through the gate and enjoy themselves," said Carothers. "Hopefully have a little normalcy for their summer."

Wild Island is offering season passes for $99.99, the value of roughly three visits. They're open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020