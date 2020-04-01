Why some people won't receive a stimulus check

The government stimulus checks should be on their way soon to millions of Americans, but some won't receive one.

The reason comes down to, if you filed your tax returns for either 2018 or 2019. If you did, you won’t need to do anything. If you didn’t, you still have time to file your taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says some seniors and others who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment.

If you are a social security recipient, you will be automatically enrolled, if you received benefits either year.

The IRS says filers with an adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals, and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns, will receive the full payment.

For people whose income is above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000/$150,000 thresholds. People with income exceeding $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers with no children are not eligible.

Direct payments will be $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples. Parents also receive $500 for each qualifying child.

