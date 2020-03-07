Who's greener? Nevada mine fight pits electric cars against flower

An Australian mining company says its pursuit of a huge lithium deposit in Nevada is critical to accelerating the manufacture of electric vehicles and reducing greenhouse gases.

Opponents argue the mine can't be built without causing the extinction of the only known native population of a rare desert wildflower. Whose mission is a nobler shade of green depends on who you ask.

The Center for Biological Diversity withdrew its lawsuit in January after Ioneer Ltd. ended exploration activities. University research is underway to learn more about the wildflower, called Tiehm's buckwheat. But conservationists say the legal battle is just beginning.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

