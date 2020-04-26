White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role

President Donald Trump cut off a coronavirus task force briefing for the first time without taking any questions from reporters. It may not be the last time, however.

There have been discussions within the White House about changing the format of the briefings to curtail the president's role.

The briefings have become nightly staples and often stretch an hour or more and feature combative exchanges between Trump and reporters.

Trump was angry after a day of punishing headlines Friday, largely about his comment at the previous evening’s briefing wondering if it would be helpful to inject disinfectant into people to fight the coronavirus.

